Quantcast

DEVON WHITE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop Devon White, appellant, entered a conditional guilty plea in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City to one count of possession of a regulated firearm with a nexus to a drug trafficking crime in violation of Section 5-621(b) of the Criminal Law Article. Thereafter, the court sentenced appellant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo