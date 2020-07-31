Quantcast

EDWARD EFFION HILL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

Criminal law -- Ex post facto -- Crime of violence In 2011, appellant Edward Effion Hill was convicted of first-degree assault and related firearm crimes. At the time of Hill’s conviction, he had an essentially unrestricted right to file petitions requesting commitment to the Department of Health for substance abuse treatment pursuant to section 8-507 of ...

