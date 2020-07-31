Quantcast

Former president of Cecil Bank pleads guilty to federal charges

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

Mary Beyer Halsey, the former president and CEO of Cecil Bank, pleaded guilty Friday to the federal charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, receipt of a bribe by a bank official, and false statement in bank records, in connection with the straw purchase of a home in Elkton upon which Cecil Bank had foreclosed. The ...

