GERALD D. FULLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Time served awaiting trial On October 24, 1979, Gerald D. Fuller, appellant, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, and robbery with a deadly weapon, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. That same day, the court sentenced appellant, in accordance with the guilty plea agreement, to life imprisonment for first-degree rape, ...

