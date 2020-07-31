Isabelle Gizinski | GWWO

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

gizinski-isabelle-gwwoIsabelle Gizinski joins GWWO’s architectural staff as a architect interns 3 and brings to GWWO her passion for historic preservation and revitalization.

Her background includes the renovation of historic high-rise buildings throughout the country and the documentation, research and property nomination of mid-century modern architecture.

Gizinski is a graduate of Louisiana State University where she earned a Bachelor of Architecture with college honors and was awarded the Thomas B. Smith Memorial Scholarship in Architecture, Norman L Koonce FAIA Scholarship and LSU School of Architecture Service Award.

She is a member of the AIA Baltimore Chapter and served as Associate Member Director for the AIA New Orleans Chapter.

