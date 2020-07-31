Quantcast

JASON ALCINDOR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Hot-blooded response A jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City convicted Jason Alcindor of second-degree murder. The trial court sentenced Alcindor to 30 years’ incarceration. Now on appeal, Alcindor asks us to consider the following questions: 1. Did the trial court err in refusing to instruct the jury on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo