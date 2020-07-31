Quantcast

LANIER LANDAU BRIGHT, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search warrant Appellant Lanier Landau Bright Jr. appeals the judgment of conviction in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Appellant presents the following question for our review, which we have rephrased for clarity: Did the circuit court err by denying appellant’s ...

