LEONARD MERRIMAN, IV v. AXE PROPERTIES & MANAGEMENT, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

Civil litigation -- Motion for judgment -- Sufficiency of evidence The parties to this appeal from the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County are Leonard Merriman, IV and AXE Properties and Management, LLC, as purchaser and seller, respectively, of residential real estate located in Capital Heights. The question before us is whether the evidence produced by ...

