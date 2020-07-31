Lex Colton | GWWO

Lex Colton joined GWWO as a graphics specialist.

In this role, he will assist in the production of renderings, walk-thrus, and other materials to support project design and presentation needs. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in architecture, Lex has several valuable years of experience working in the AEC industry as an exhibit designer, intern architect, and graphics specialist. He has worked on several project types including museums, K-12 schools, and high-end residential and commercial buildings.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.