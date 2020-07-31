Quantcast

Lex Colton | GWWO

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

colton-lex-gwwoLex Colton joined GWWO as a graphics specialist.

In this role, he will assist in the production of renderings, walk-thrus, and other materials to support project design and presentation needs. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in architecture, Lex has several valuable years of experience working in the AEC industry as an exhibit designer, intern architect, and graphics specialist. He has worked on several project types including museums, K-12 schools, and high-end residential and commercial buildings.

