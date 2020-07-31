Quantcast

Md. extends unemployment benefits for additional 13 weeks

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

The Maryland Department of Labor Friday announced the state has begun offering an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits through the Federal-State Extended Benefits program. Under federal and state law, the Extended Benefits program is available for claimants who have exhausted both their 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic ...

