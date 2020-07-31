Quantcast

USDA gives rural Md. a $13M broadband upgrade

By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2020

The Trump Administration friday announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $13 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Maryland. This investment is part of the $100 million in grant funding made available for the ReConnect Pilot Program through the CARES Act. “The need for rural broadband has ...

