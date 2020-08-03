Dr. Mozella Williams and Dr. Caitlin McFarland | WCHC

Dr. Mozella Williams joined West Cecil Health Center as chief medical officer and Dr. Caitlin McFarland as a psychiatrist.

Williams brings 13 years of health care experience to her new role as CMO, where she splits her time evenly between primary patient care and healthcare leadership. She supervises the clinical department to ensure that WCHC delivers positive patient experiences and an exceptional quality of care.

Previously, Williams served as an assistant professor and the associate director of Medical Student Education at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She attended Morehouse School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Maryland, where she also received a Master in Business Administration. She has enjoyed a career in both academics and innovative, integrated nonprofit primary care.

McFarland serves as an adult psychiatrist with professional interests in mental health education and advocacy, mental health in transgender and LGBT populations and managing psychopharmacology in medically complex cases. She treats a wide range of mental health disorders in the outpatient setting, including psychotic, affective, anxiety and substance abuse in patients ages 15 years and older.

She also works as an instructor at Johns Hopkins University in the Sex and Gender Clinic in the Department of Psychiatry. She lectures on topics including sexual dysfunction and gender identity, conducts research on experiences of violence in gender minorities and writes blog articles for the Center for Transgender Health.

