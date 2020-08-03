Dr. Rochelle L. Arbuah-Aning, Dr. Clayton Alexander and Dr. William S. Raoofi | Mercy Medical Center

Mercy Medical Center has added three professionals to its team.

Rochelle L. Arbuah-Aning, M.D., OB-GYN, has joined The Family Childbirth and Children’s Center. She joins the practice of Drs. Lindsay Appel and Jennifer Taylor with office locations at Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore and at Mercy Personal Physicians at Canton. Arbuah-Aning earned her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She completed her residency at the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Maryland Medical Center. She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Orthopedic hand surgeon Clayton Alexander, M.D., joined The Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist and Hand Center. Alexander has extensive training in upper extremity disorders with a particular focus on conditions of the hand and wrist, including carpal tunnel, fractures and ligament tears. He earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He completed his Residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Hand Surgery Fellowship at Wellspan York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania. Alexander is a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Maryland Orthopaedic Association. He will see patients at Mercy Medical Center, Mercy Personal Physicians at Columbia and Mercy Personal Physicians at Glen Burnie.

William S. Raoofi, M.D., pain medicine specialist, has joined The Center for Interventional Pain Medicine. Raoofi utilizes leading edge treatment options to alleviate and manage chronic pain in patients with cancer, orthopedic disorders, and other related conditions. He earned his medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at State University of New York (SUNY) and Fellowship in Interventional Pain Medicine, also at SUNY. Raoofi is a member of the International Association for the Study of Pain, Spine Intervention Society, Association of Academic Physiatrists, American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine and the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.