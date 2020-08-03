Niyah Brooks | Van Eperen

Van Eperen , an integrated communications agency, hired Niyah Brooks as an account executive.

Brooks specializes in traditional public relations and management of creative marketing projects. At Van Eperen, she engages with clients on a day-to-day basis, supports paid and organic social media content management and the generation of compelling media content with editorial assets such as press releases, bylined articles, and blog copy. Brooks also guides client story telling via video script writing and production.

She has worked with the American Bar Association, National Science Teacher Association, Proctor and Gamble, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, IKEA, NFL Apparel, and Netflix in account management roles at agencies and corporations such as Ketchum, FINN Partners, and Hilton Hotels.

Brooks earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from North Carolina A&T State University, where she was an ambassador to the Obama Administration.

