Terrill North | Hoffberger Family Philanthropies

By: Daily Record Staff August 3, 2020

north-terrill-hoffbergher-family-charitiesTerrill North joins the Hoffberger Family Philanthropies as executive director.

North most recently served as Executive Director of the Collaboration Council for Children, Youth and Families, the Local Management Board for Montgomery County. North was previously a consultant to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, where he helped launch the Vivian Burey Marshall Academy providing STEM programming to Baltimore students.

North has also served as board president of IMPACT Silver Spring and board vice-president of the ACLU of Maryland.

