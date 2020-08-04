Quantcast

Prosecutors: Pimp kept ‘minutes,’ contracts with victims

By: Associated Press August 4, 2020

GREENBELT — A Maryland man who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to prostitution charges kept detailed “meeting minutes” and a “comptroller’s report” that allowed investigators to document his illegal business, according to court records. Investigators also found a self-described prostitution “training manual” and contracts with victims when they searched the Laurel home that Robert Carl Diienno, 32, ...

