Md. gets nearly $1M for housing for human trafficking victims

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2020

U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur of the District of Maryland Tuesday announced Maryland has received $999,990 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime, to provide safe, stable housing and appropriate services to victims of human trafficking. The grant, awarded to the Salvation Army and the ...

