Neil Duke | Johns Hopkins Health System

Neil Duke has joined the Johns Hopkins Health System Legal Department as the new practice group leader and chief legal counsel for Employee Affairs and Accessibility Coordination.

Immediately prior to joining the health system and over the course of his 20-plus years of private practice, Duke specialized in handling complex civil-jury trials and advised on complex workplace issues at a Baltimore law firm. Prior to that, he served as an investigator in the federal government, and as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force, where he specialized in the investigation of fraud, waste and abuse.

