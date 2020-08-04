Quantcast

Pivot, Personal Office Spaces to open in Clarksville

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2020

Co-working space comes to Clarksville Commons Saturday with the grand opening of Pivot, Personal Office Spaces. Pivot provides flexible, shared office space to manage and maintain a business with no lease or contracts. Pivot at Clarksville Commons includes 4,100 square feet with seven private offices, 20 dedicated desks and an additional 25 shared desk areas. Memberships ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo