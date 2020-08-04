Quantcast

Virgin Atlantic files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in US

By: Bloomberg By Claire Boston August 4, 2020

Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. on Tuesday after telling a London court it was set to run out of cash next month without getting approval for a rescue financing. The airline filed its petition in the Southern District of New York. Chapter 15 bankruptcy allows foreign companies ...

