Quantcast

ANTHONY LEON LATIMER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Waiver of right to counsel -- Misstatement by judge Appellant Anthony Leon Latimer represented himself at a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Washington County. He was convicted of multiple counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute them, and of lesser charges. After receiving a sentence of 40 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo