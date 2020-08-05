David Miller | ArmadaCare

David Miller was named chief revenue officer of ArmadaCare, effective Aug. 17.

Miller will be responsible for driving business development and sustained, profitable growth for ArmadaCare by overseeing sales, channel/partner development, lead generation and account management.

Miller has extensive experience growing organizations in health care. For the past two years, he served as CRO for the Tulsa-based digital health company The Zero Card, where he developed and led client success and sales initiatives, including establishing a distribution channel strategy to open new markets.

Prior to that, Miller held various executive positions, including senior vice president of business development and board of directors member for Emerge Diagnostics and CEO of Hospitals International. At Nueterra Global Alliance (NGA), Miller served as president and senior vice president of strategic planning and development as well as held other positions. He was also president at Humana.

ArmadaCare recently created the CRO position to support its future growth activities, which includes launching more than a dozen innovative supplemental health benefits products for the employer market, expanding well beyond its initial footprint of executive medical reimbursement.

