During roundtable with Franchot small business owners call for tax credit

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 5, 2020

Retailers feeling the economic pinch of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic said a tax credit could help ease their pain. The call for a tax credit came during a roundtable discussion between more than a dozen retailers — mostly small business owners — and Comptroller Peter Franchot that was hosted by the Maryland Retailers Association. The call ...

