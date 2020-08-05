Quantcast

KEVIN C. BETSKOFF v. STANDARD GUARANTY INSURANCE COMPANY

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020

Administrative law -- Maryland Insurance Administration -- Bankruptcy petition In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Carroll County, Kevin C. Betskoff, appellant, challenges the court’s granting of a motion by Standard Guaranty Insurance Company (“Standard”), appellee, to dismiss the action. Read the opinion

