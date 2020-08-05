Quantcast

Law Digest — Court of Appeals, Court of Special Appeals — Aug. 6, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Criminal Law; Merger: Where it was unclear from the record whether the jury based the defendant’s convictions for second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense on the same or different acts, under the merger rule articulated in State v. Lancaster, 332 Md. 385 (1993), the ambiguity required resolution in favor of merger for ...

