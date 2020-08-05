Quantcast

Pandemic leads to cancellation of 2020 Md. State Fair

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020

BALTIMORE — Officials with the Maryland State Fair say this year's event is cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. General manager Andy Cashman told The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday that only junior and open livestock shows bill be held. Cashman said no public will be invited to those shows and that they will be restricted to ...

