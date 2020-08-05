Quantcast

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY VOLUNTEER FIRE AND RESCUE ASSOCIATION, INC., ET AL. v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020

Contracts -- Memorandum of Understanding -- Breach In this appeal, we examine the breadth of the Prince George’s County Fire Chief’s authority. In 2016, the Fire Chief revised General Order 01-03, which made certain modifications to the chain of command within the County’s Fire/EMS Department (“the Department”) that elevated the rank of a “Battalion Chief, Career/Volunteer” ...

