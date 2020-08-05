Sara Rice | Mercy Personal Physicians

Sara Rice, RN, BSN, MSN, FNP-BC has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Overlea where she works with Primary Care Physician Dr. Susan Besser.

Rice is a board certified family nurse practitioner providing care for patients ages 18 and older. She diagnoses and treats a variety of acute and chronic conditions such as the common cold and flu as well as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

She earned her Master of Science in nursing /family nurse practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Drexel University. She is a member of Drexel University’s Nursing, Psychology and Academic Honor Societies, respectively.

