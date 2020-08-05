Quantcast

Survey: US companies cut back sharply on hiring in July

By: Associated Press By Christopher Rugaber August 5, 2020

WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses sharply reduced hiring last month, suggesting that resurgent COVID-19 infections slowed the economic recovery as many states closed parts of their economies again and consumers remained cautious about spending. U.S. firms added just 167,000 jobs in July, payroll processor ADP said Wednesday, far below June's gain of 4.3 million and May's increase ...

