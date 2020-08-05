Quantcast

US trade deficit drops in June on record rise in exports

By: Associated Press By Paul Wiseman August 5, 2020

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit fell in June for the first time since February as exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the value of what the United States buys and what it sells abroad fell 7.5% to $50.7 billion in June ...

