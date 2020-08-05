Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop sees record revenue increase in Q2 report

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate financing company Walker & Dunlop Inc. saw total revenues increase a record 26% in the second quarter according to figures released in an earnings statement Wednesday. Total revenues were $252.8 million and net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $62.1 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, both up 47% from the second quarter of last ...

