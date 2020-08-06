Quantcast

Ruling upends Muslim marriage tradition

By: Commentary: Abel Awad August 6, 2020

In the consolidated appeals of Nouri v. Dadgar and Ghazirad v. Mojarrad, 245 Md. App. 324 (2020), the Court of Special Appeals enunciated a new stringent standard to apply to enforcement of an agreement  involving a “mahr,” the promise of a gift from a groom to a bride. The facts of these two cases are not ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo