Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Hogan should reconsider ill-advised election plan

By: Editorial Advisory Board August 6, 2020

On July 8, Gov. Larry Hogan directed the State Board of Elections to open every precinct and early voting center in Maryland for the November General Election. The Governor also directed the state board to send an absentee ballot application to each Maryland voter. Hogan’s decision to open every precinct and early voting center is contrary ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo