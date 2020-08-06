Karen Holt | Harford County

Karen Holt, the federal installation administrator for Harford County, was elected to the board of directors of the Association of Defense Communities.

A Havre de Grace resident, performs liaison duties between Harford County and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). She also serves as the coordinator for the Chesapeake Science and Security Corridor (CSSC), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-state consortium established during BRAC 2005 for collaboration for mission support of APG and economic vitality for the region.

Thanks in large part to Karen’s efforts, Harford County and the Chesapeake region have become an award-winning defense community with a growing mission supporting a federal footprint of more than 90 missions and agencies.

Holt guided her community through the 2005 BRAC and over the past decade has forged enduring partnerships with APG that have increased mission readiness, driven new defense sector innovations and enhanced the overall military value of the region. In 2019, she was awarded the Department of the Army’s Commanders Award for Public Service by the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.

