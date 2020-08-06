Quantcast

Kristina O’Keefe and Blake Dickinson | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2020

Kristina O’Keefe and Blake Dickinson were named directors of commercial leasing with Continental Realty Corporation.

okeefe-kristina-continental-realty-corporationO’Keefe will continue overseeing all marketing and leasing initiatives for the CRC portfolio of assets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the country. This includes managing a team of four in-house leasing professionals, directing the efforts of third-party brokerage firms, supervising or taking the lead on negotiations for new leases or lease renewals, and acting as a liaison with the brokerage community. Additional responsibilities include participating in due diligence for commercial acquisitions.

dickinson-blake-continental-realty-corporationDickinson will continue overseeing all marketing and leasing initiatives for the CRC portfolio of assets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the country. This includes managing a team of four in-house leasing professionals, directing the efforts of third-party brokerage firms, supervising or taking the lead on negotiations for new leases or lease renewals, and acting as a liaison with the brokerage community. Additional responsibilities include participating in due diligence for commercial acquisitions.

