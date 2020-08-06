Kristina O’Keefe and Blake Dickinson | Continental Realty Corp.

Kristina O’Keefe and Blake Dickinson were named directors of commercial leasing with Continental Realty Corporation.

O’Keefe will continue overseeing all marketing and leasing initiatives for the CRC portfolio of assets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the country. This includes managing a team of four in-house leasing professionals, directing the efforts of third-party brokerage firms, supervising or taking the lead on negotiations for new leases or lease renewals, and acting as a liaison with the brokerage community. Additional responsibilities include participating in due diligence for commercial acquisitions.

