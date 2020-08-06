Quantcast

Md. law deans endorse bar admission without exam

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 6, 2020

Amid the pandemic, Maryland should permit bar applicants to forgo this fall’s online exam and be admitted if they have graduated from an American Bar Association accredited law school, pass the state’s existing tests of professional responsibility and Maryland law, and complete a character evaluation, the deans of both Maryland law schools stated Wednesday. In a ...

