Quantcast

Maryland police officer charged with sexual assault

By: Associated Press August 6, 2020

UPPER MARLBORO — A Maryland police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home. Prince George’s County Cpl. Brian Newcomer was arrested Sunday on multiple charges for the alleged assault, Maryland State Police said in a news release. Authorities said the victim told officers the assault happened on July 30 in Prince ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo