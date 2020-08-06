Quantcast

Maryland board eyes late changes in November election plan

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman August 6, 2020

SILVER SPRING — Maryland’s state election board is weighing late changes in the state’s plan for the November election, aiming to protect voters and volunteer workers from crowded and understaffed polling stations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Board vice-chairman Patrick Hogan made a last-ditch appeal Wednesday for the board to recommend mailing ballots to every registered voter. ...

