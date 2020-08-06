Quantcast

Shore Bancshares reports quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2020

Shore Bancshares Inc. Thursday announced its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable Aug. 31 to stockholders of record on Aug. 15. Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., president and CEO, said the company reported a healthy second quarter and it remain very well capitalized, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and ...

