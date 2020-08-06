Quantcast

Tessemae’s launches co-branded partnership with family of rock legend

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2020

Essex-based organic fresh food company Tessemae’s Thursday announced a co-branded collaboration with the Jerry Garcia Family to produce Cosmic Jerry Sauce, a saucy tribute to the San Francisco rock legend. The new product combines clean eating with creative flavors, using a blend of honey, mustard and buffalo sauce with a hint of rich umami. It is ...

