Quantcast

The Baltimore Station to host Major League Movie Night fundraiser

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2020

The Baltimore Station, an organization that provides individuals who suffer from homelessness and substance abuse disorder with residential and outpatient treatment programs, will host a Major League Movie Night, sponsored by the Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 27 at Bengies Drive-In Theatre to raise money to support the homeless veterans served by the program. Friends and supporters of the organization can gather ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo