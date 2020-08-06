Quantcast

NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA

By: Associated Press Michael R. Sisak, Larry Neumeister, Lisa Marie Pane August 6, 2020

NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures. Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in ...

