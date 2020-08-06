Quantcast

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

By: Associated Press Sarah Skidmore Sell, Paul Wiseman August 6, 2020

An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her second child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula. Around the country, across industries and occupations, millions ...

