Quantcast

Baltimore supplements bid to keep Big Oil in state court

City cites new 10th Circuit decision in Supreme Court brief

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 7, 2020

Baltimore has given the U.S. Supreme Court what the city calls another reason for the justices to turn aside Big Oil’s bid to have the city’s climate change lawsuit against the fossil fuel companies litigated in federal rather than state court. In supplemental papers filed with the justices, Baltimore stated last month that a ninth federal ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo