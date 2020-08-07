Cindy Miller | St. John Properties

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020

miller-cindy-st-john-propertiesSt. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, named Cindy Miller a property administrator.

In her new role, Miller will oversee all tenant accounts in support of the St. John Properties Property Management division. Her responsibilities include abstracting new leases and amendments, supporting property managers and leasing representatives with lease-related initiatives, and supporting clients by answering all lease-related inquiries.

