Quantcast

Eastern Shore real estate market hot despite pandemic

By: Special to The Daily Record Samantha Subin August 7, 2020

Long before COVID-19, with interest rates at the lowest they’ve been in decades, realtors nationwide were forecasting a good year for the market. But Laura Anderson, the president-elect for the Mid-Shore Board of REALTORS, never imagined waterfront homes in St. Michael’s to sell at over $1.3 million or Eastern Shore properties to go over asking -- ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo