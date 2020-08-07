Quantcast

Election Board to ask Hogan to approve plan with voting centers

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 7, 2020

State board of elections officials say they will ask Gov. Larry Hogan to approve a plan that would open voting centers in every county in the state in place of traditional polling places. The latest plan comes 88 days before the Nov. 3 election and as those same elections officials attempt to deal with an expected ...

