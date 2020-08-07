Quantcast

Emocha partners with Calif. schools to monitor return-to-learn program

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020

Baltimore-based Emocha announced partnerships Friday with Francis Parker School, San Diego Jewish Academy and Santa Fe Christian Schools in California to monitor students, faculty and staff for symptoms of COVID-19 in a Return-to-Learn program. The company’s mobile application uses short, asynchronous virtual check-ins to identify, track and manage symptoms. These partnerships will enable schools to launch summer ...

