Quantcast

Howard County seeks members for Consumer Protection Advisory Board

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seeking applicants, particularly business representatives, a representative from the general public and one from a consumer interest group, interested in serving on the Consumer Protection Advisory Board. The deadline to apply for these positions is Sept. 4. The board is composed of seven voting members, with at least two members representing ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo