RMI looking for 2020 Champions of Md. Manufacturing

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2020

The Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland (RMI) has issued a call for entries for stories of innovation, leadership, goodwill, transformation and resilience. With support from the Maryland Department of Commerce and in partnership with 12 of Maryland’s leading business organizations, the 2020 Champions of Maryland Manufacturing program is actively seeking stories from individuals, companies, organizations, agencies ...

